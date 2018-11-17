Freezing drizzle causes slick roads Saturday night: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It has been a cold, cloudy and slick day on the Front Range. While some areas saw snowfall in the mountains and on the Northern Front Range, the rest of the lower elevations had freezing drizzle.

Freezing drizzle is light rain that freezes on contact with the surface. Today's freezing drizzle has created icy roads and sidewalks making travel tough across Eastern Colorado.

More light snowfall and freezing drizzle is possible tonight. Icy roads will be the biggest weather impact over the next 12 hours.

Temperatures will drop down to the teens overnight. Bundle up if you have Sunday morning plans and allow extra time for travel due to icy roads. Fog will be another weather impact for Sunday morning.

Sunshine will move back in by midday Sunday and will help melt away all of the ice with high temperatures around 46 degrees.

Sunshine and above freezing temps will help melt away icy roads and sidewalks on Sunday #cowx pic.twitter.com/EQdxvpMZmV — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) November 18, 2018

The rest of Thanksgiving week looks dry and warmer. Our next storm system will move in next weekend, but it is still too far out to know details at this time. The Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.