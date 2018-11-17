× Drizzle, snow ahead for Saturday: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day is in effect for Saturday, as periods of freezing drizzle and snow can be expected.

This morning, light drizzle will continue up and down the I-25 corridor, causing ice to form on roads and surfaces. As our temperatures steadily drop into the 20s through the day, this freezing drizzle will transition over to snow by the midday and afternoon hours. Snow showers may be heavy at times, but we are only forecasting a trace up to 3 inches of accumulated snow out of this system. Some of those higher totals will be found in the foothills, as well as the far northeastern plains.

Conditions will steadily dry out overnight, with a mix of sun and clouds around by sunrise on Sunday. It will be cold, as temperatures will drop into the teens thanks to a clearing sky. Sunday will offer sunshine and warmer temperatures, with highs in the 40s.

The remainder of our forecast for the upcoming holiday week looks quiet, with sunshine expected Monday through Friday. Temperatures will also climb above average, reaching the upper 50s to 60 by Thursday and Friday.

