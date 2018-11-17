Chili cook-off raises money for non-profit organization Englewood Unleased

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- A local non-profit hosted its creative, culinary fundraiser Saturday afternoon. Englewood Unleashed held a chili cook-off at Brews on Broadway.

The mission of Englewood Unleashed includes supporting off-leash dog privileges at parks within Englewood city limits. It also advocates for "responsible dog ownership," among other things, according to its website.

FOX31 and Channel 2's Greg Nieto was a judge at Saturday's event.

Those hoping to donate or volunteer for the non-profit can do so through its website.