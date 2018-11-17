Avalanche host ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ night at Pepsi Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Since the National Hockey League and its players' association launched the "Hockey Fights Cancer" initiative in 1998, more than $20 million has been raised for cancer research.

On Friday, Ruthie Parrish attended the Avalanche's game against the Capitals at the Pepsi Center. For Avs fan Ruthie Parrish -- who is battling stage-four colon cancer -- Friday's game was particularly special.

"I just had liver surgery on Monday. It was robotic and they removed the tumor from my liver," she said.

The Glenwood Springs woman says she loves to hear people are praying for her.

"It lifts me up on a daily basis," she said while attending the game with her family.

Earlier this week, Avalanche Captain Gabriel Landeskog visited Parrish in the hospital.

"My whole goal was to be out so I could go to the game. Everyone thinks I'm nuts -- like, 'You just had surgery... you're going to go to the game?' I'm like, 'Yeah,'" Ruthie told Landeskog.