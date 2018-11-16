Suspects sought in string of 30 vehicle break-ins in Larimer County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- About 30 vehicle break-ins have occurred in several Larimer County parks and natural areas in the past two months, the Fort Collins Police Department said.

Criminals are forcing their way in, breaking windows, doors and interior compartments to take bags, purses and credit cards.

They are then taking the cards and using them right away.

Several suspects are associated with the break-ins and police they are responsible for fraudulent charges to victims' credit cards.

Officials believe they are committing these crimes in pairs or small groups.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the break-ins is asked to call police at 970-416-2275, the Larimer County Sheriff's office at 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.

Anyone who becomes a victim should all their bank and police right away. If credit or debit cards are used, investigators might be able to retrieve surveillance video to catch the criminals.

Police also recommend avoid leaving valuable items in unattended vehicles.