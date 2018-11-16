Homes destroyed after gas explosion, fire in Aurora’s Heather Gardens community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Homes were on fire in Aurora in the Heather Gardens retirement community Friday night following a gas explosion, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

This happened near South Abilene Street and East Yale Avenue.

Aurora Fire Rescue said one firefighter and one civilian were injured and taken to a hospital. The firefighter was in stable condition and the condition of the civilian was not known.

It wasn't known how many homes were destroyed or damaged.

Witnesses reported a strong smell of gas in the neighborhood prior to the explosion and fire.

Aurora Fire Rescue described the homes that were destroyed as patio homes.

Evacuations were underway in the surrounding neighborhood. The Heather Gardens clubhouse was established as a shelter for people who were displaced and evacuated from their homes.

Video from SkyFOX showed several homes destroyed and on fire.

Aurora Police said East Yale Avenue was closed between I-225 and South Cimarron Street. Southbound Abilene Street was also closed at East Harvard Avenue.

Heather Gardens is a community for people who are age 55 and over, according to the community's website.

A number of roads were closed in the area.

While Aurora Fire said there was an explosion and the fire was fed by gas, it did not know what caused the explosion. The investigation into the cause was just beginning.

