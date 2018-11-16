Slick Saturday with snow and cold: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A cold front arrives late Friday night sliding in from north to south. In it's wake we are expecting some patchy freezing drizzle along with light snow to develop heading into early Saturday. FOX31 News has called a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Saturday. Roads could be icy in spots if not treated especially through about 10AM. Watch out stepping out on your stairs or sidewalk which could be slick.

Roads should improve through the day even though light snow will continue to fall. Temperatures will be near 30 degrees early on Saturday and then fall back into the teens by early evening. Once the sun sets roads will again become slick especially bridges and overpasses.

Total snow by late Saturday evening looks light ranging from a trace to about 2". We think the metro area will be around an inch with the 2" reports possible as you head north toward Fort Collins. The higher terrain west of the Front Range into the foothills and mountains could pick up another 2"-5" on Saturday. That will make for some great fresh powder for skiing on Sunday.

The weather looks quiet from Sunday through Friday with plenty of sunshine and highs warming back into the 50s. That will make holiday traveling here in Colorado easy. And, your Thanksgiving is looking mild with readings in the upper 50s with some passing clouds.

