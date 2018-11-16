Oil and gas company drops all plans to drill near Rocky Flats

DENVER — An oil and gas company is dropping its plans to drill near the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson County.

Highlands Natural Resources withdrew its application with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission after residents voiced opposition.

The London-based company applied for state approval to drill on two sites, one near the northeast corner of Rocky Flats and another on the western side.

The applications were withdrawn this week.

“This determination comes after extensive discussions with communities and other stakeholders, including people who live in the project area, mineral owners, county, state and federal representatives, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, COGCC and others,” the company said in a statement.