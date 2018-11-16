Mom screams with glee as police bust Florida drivers speeding by stopped school bus

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A dozen Florida drivers were ticketed after blowing past a stopped school bus on US 19 in Pasco County, Florida. A group of concerned moms recorded the police sting to catch the drivers.

“Go get them boys!” Monica Douglas screams to police in her now viral Facebook video. “Ha! Enjoy those tickets. Ha! Thank you!” More than 11 million people have seen the video.

“Thank you all for the support and shares and comments,” she later posted on Facebook. “Just remember stop for those buses.”

Warning: Video contains strong language

“IT IS THE LAW to stop for stopped school buses,” a Pasco County Sheriff’s spokesperson posted on Facebook. “This is to protect the children who are unloading from the bus. With recent reports of infractions, an Enforcement Action Plan was created for a noted bus stop on US 19. This body worn camera video from Deputy Justin Smith shows himself and Deputy Ashlyn Reese making several traffic stops yesterday morning as vehicles continued driving past a stopped bus as children were unloading.”