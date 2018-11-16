Here’s the best time to travel in Denver during Thanksgiving week, according to Google

DENVER — Tech giant Google has a new tool to help people plan travel and activities during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Using data from Google Maps, “Mapping Thanksgiving” has tracked national and local trends to give people a better idea of how traffic could impact plans during, on and after Thanksgiving.

Nationwide, the most popular stop on Thanksgiving Day is a tree farm. However, outlet malls are the most visited place overall from Wednesday to Friday.

Google said that in Colorado, the most uniquely popular search trend during the Thanksgiving holiday is “swimming pool.” So, if you’re hoping to visit an indoor recreation center with family, know that it may be busier than usual.

When it comes to Thanksgiving errands, bakeries tend to be busiest just after noon on Wednesday. Liquor and grocery stores generally see the most customers Wednesday evening.

Unsurprisingly, shopping centers and movie theaters see a spike in customers on Black Friday.

In the Denver metro area, traffic on Wednesday night is worse than a typical Wednesday evening commute, according to Google data.

Thankfully, Google’s tool allows you to determine the best time to leave Denver and 24 other major cities on Thanksgiving.