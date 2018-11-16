× Health Dept. pictures reveal violations at restaurants getting report card ‘Fs’

DENVER — Every week, FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

New Saigon

A Denver health inspection cited the restaurant for nine critical violations September 26, 2018.

The mistakes included:

Food at wrong temperature

Food sitting on counters

Soiled towels

Heavily stained cutting boards

Dirty floors

We left messages but didn’t hear back so we went by. Manager Bao Vu said, “All of the corrections have been made the next day. They came back and cleared us all…We took all the precautions that was recommended. Some things misunderstanding from the kitchen.”

New Saigon is located at 630 South Federal Boulevard.

Taste of Philly

The Thornton location scored 10 critical violations in September.

Among the violations:

No food safety knowledge

Employee wash hands 5 seconds

Wipe hands pants

Corporate sent an email to FOX31 News that says:

“Taste of Philly has served Colorado for over 25 years and we are committed to providing our customers with safe food in clean restaurants. We will direct whatever attention is necessary to ensure that our Thornton location becomes compliant as soon as possible. I can assure you that we take our responsibility in this regard seriously and will commit whatever resources we have to resolve these problems TODAY.”

Taste of Philly on Thornton Parkway corrected the violations.

Blazing Chicken Shack

Repeat performance for an “A” we featured earlier this year. The East 33rd Avenue location in Denver scored another perfect inspection.

Owner Leola Grant said, “The girls that came out were really awesome. I walked around with them and they said you know this is our second time out here and we haven’t had a complaint from you guys. Everything is nice and clean. Your temps are right. I can’t right you up for anything so that was it. That made me feel good too. So, when you guys called and said you want to come out, that was awesome. “

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

