Photos: First look inside massive new Gaylord Rockies Resort near DIA

AURORA, Colo. — Colorado’s largest combined resort and conference center is getting ready to open its doors to visitors.

The Gaylord Rockies Resort and Conference Center, near Denver International Airport, will open next month and has already booked more than 1.1 million room nights for convention visitors – with more than 80 percent of the conventions booked so far have never gathered in Denver before.

FOX31’s Drew Engelbart got our first look inside the building which features 1,500 rooms and nearly 500,000 square feet of conference space along with a Colorado vibe that is noticed as soon as you walk in the front door.

The brand new resort is the fifth Gaylord Resort in the nation and is expected to have an economic impact of $7 billion.

The resort also features 8 restaurants, 26 fireplaces, and 22,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor swimming pools with two slides and a lazy river.

“As we approach our opening date, the team at Gaylord Rockies couldn’t be more excited to welcome guests to this magnificent resort and convention center,” said General Manager Rick Medwedeff.

“From day one, we will focus on providing guests with an authentic Colorado experience, creating a true sense of place from the ground up.”

During the soft opening in December, rates will start at $249 per night for the general public and as low as $119 for Colorado residents.