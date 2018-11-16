× Driver killed after crashing into ditch in northeast Denver

DENVER — A driver was killed after crashing into a ditch on Friday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. at East 56th Avenue and North Chambers Road, on the southern edge of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

The vehicle was seen front-first in the ditch, several yards from 56th Avenue. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name, age and gender of the person who was killed were not released.