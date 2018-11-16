Denver-area organizations in need of donations before Thanksgiving

DENVER — With Thanksgiving less than one week away, some local organizations are still in need of donations to help those in need.

Denver Rescue Mission

On Friday, the Denver Rescue Mission said it is about 7,000 turkeys short of being able to feed thousands of people Thanksgiving meals.

In addition to providing a traditional Thanksgiving meal to those who usually go to the mission for meals, it also provides food to 100 different schools, churches and local non-profits. Moreover, the mission distributes 3,000 Thanksgiving food boxes to low-income families.

Donations of turkeys weighing 12 lbs. or more can be dropped off at the Lawrence Street Shelter at 1130 Park Avenue West daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Ministry Outreach Center at 5725 East 39th Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or The Crossing at 6090 Smith Road from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Additionally, the mission is hoping volunteers can help pack Thanksgiving boxes. Those able to help can do so from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at the Denver Rescue Mission’s Outreach Center (address above).

Englewood Housing Authority

The Englewood Housing Authority is also short on supplies for its Thanksgiving dinner which it traditionally hosts for seniors. While some seniors are unable to afford their own Thanksgiving meal, others simply to not have someone with which to enjoy it. However, for Thanksgiving dinner to happen this year, more food is needed. People coordinating the meal can be reached at 720-219-8978.

If you know of other local organizations in need of donations this holiday season, please contact us by clicking on “Suggest a Correction” below.