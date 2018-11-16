Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At Colorado Gun Classes their class consists of the fundamentals for safe gun handling. It is designed to provide you with information regarding gun safety at home and elsewhere. This class Meets Colorado state requirements for what is needed in order for you to apply to your county for a Multi-State Concealed Handgun Permit (CHP). Emphasis is placed on the current laws of Colorado while you are holding a CHP.

Here's a special offer for Colorado's Best viewers. Get 25% off all booked classes until the end of 2018!