Christopher Watts’ mother plans to speak at sentencing Monday

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The mother of Christopher Watts, who pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to the murder of his pregnant wife and young daughters, plans to speak at his sentencing Monday morning. She has called the experience “unbearable.”

According to Weld County District Court documents, Cindy Watts and her husband, Ronnie, will be allowed to make a statement at the sentencing, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Greeley.

“It’s so hard. I am just trying to get our thoughts together,” Cindy said.

Cindy previously said she did not believe her son killed his daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3. However, she said she knew Christopher was guilty of killing his wife, Shanann.

Shanann’s family renounced Cindy’s statements.

On Friday, Cindy told FOX31 and Channel 2’s Deborah Takahara that she wants Christopher to know she loves him and will always love him. She also said she hopes another family never has to go through the same thing.

“I want to know one day what happened,” Cindy said. “I have accepted this is what he wants to do, I just want to tell him I love him.”

Cindy said she spoke with Christopher prior to his guilty plea. She said she urged him not to plead guilty to something he did not do. He then told her it was his decision. According to Cindy, she told her son that it is not what he expected for his life. He agreed and asked about the children’s memorial services and which pictures were used.

“I miss those kids and I loved them,” Cindy said of Bella and Celeste.

It is unknown whether other parents of Christopher or Shanann will speak Monday.

FOX31 and Channel 2 will have full coverage of the sentencing on TV and online.