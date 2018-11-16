Castle Rock star to be lit Saturday night

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A longstanding Colorado tradition will take place Saturday night. The rock placed atop Castle Rock will be lit for the holiday season.

The town said via Facebook that personnel from the Castle Rock Fire and Rescue Department checked and changed bulbs on the star Thursday.

The “Starlighting” celebration will take place from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday in downtown Castle Rock. Cold weather is expected, so attendees are encouraged to dress warmly.

The first Starlighting was in 1936, when the fire department carried all the equipment necessary to build the star to the top of the rock, according to the town of Castle Rock.