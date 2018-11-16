Burglary suspect barricaded in Denver high-rise; some residents evacuated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The SWAT team was brought in after a burglary suspect was barricaded in an apartment in a high-rise on Friday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Police responded to Tamai Tower at Sakura Square at 1255 19th St. near Larimer Street at 1:15 a.m. in downtown Denver.

Police said the suspect is believed to be armed and barricaded on the 12th floor of the 20-story building.

Residents on the 12th floor were evacuated to the lobby of the building as police attempted to make contact with the suspect.

Police closed 19th Street between Larimer and Lawrence streets until the situation gets resolved.

Sakura Square has shops and restaurants on the ground level with apartments on top.