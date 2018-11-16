Broncos offensive lineman out for season with torn ACL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos left guard Max Garcia is out for the season because of a torn knee ligament.

An MRI on Friday revealed a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament.

Garcia apparently was injured during Thursday’s practice, although he finished the workout and wasn’t listed on the team’s injury report.

The Broncos (3-6) travel to Los Angeles on Sunday to face the Chargers (7-2).

Denver already was down two starters on the offensive line after losing left guard Ronald Leary (Achilles) last month and center Matt Paradis (broken ankle) in their last game.