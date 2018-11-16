Boulder police: Woman awoken to man sexually contacting her

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman was awoken to a man touching her outside of her underwear early Friday morning, the Boulder Police Department said.

The woman was sleeping in her bed at home in the 1800 block of 22nd Street in the Goss Grove neighborhood when she awoke about 2:40 a.m. to the man touching her, police said.

The woman’s boyfriend, who was sleeping in the bed next to her, woke up and chased the man out of the house. Police said there was no forced entry to the residence.

The suspect is described as a college-aged white male, about 6-foot with brown hair, a full bear and glasses.

Police have increased patrols in and around the Goss Grove neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-441-4474 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.