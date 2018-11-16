× Aurora man gets 9 years for drunk-driving crash that killed passenger

AURORA, Colo. — A man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for driving drunk and killing his female passenger in a crash.

Dennis Flowers, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide DUI in August.

According to 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Flowers was driving his 1999 Ford Expedition around 2 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2017. He had picked up 22-year-old Kyana Ingram from her job at Children’s Hospital and was driving on East Mississippi Avenue near Interstate 225 in Aurora. Flowers crossed the median, jumped the curb and hit a light pole, then a tree.

Ingram was ejected and had fatal injuries.

The DA’s office said witnesses reported Flowers had been driving erratically and speeding.

Flowers has two prior convictions related to drunk driving.

“Another drunk driver, another dead member of our community. One of the most preventable crimes and deadly outcomes in society continues to be perpetrated repeatedly by the selfish and irresponsible. We are weary of the excuse that such repeat drunk drivers are in need of more treatment. They are in need of more personal responsibility and less liberty,” said District Attorney George Brauchler through a release from the DA’s office. “I call upon the legislature to finally stiffen the penalties for repeat and recalcitrant impaired drivers who put our families and neighbors at risk. We will continue to prosecute these cases, send drunk drivers to prison, and send the message that this behavior will not be tolerated.”

After the crash, tests determined Flowers’ BAC was above .2, more than twice the legal limit.