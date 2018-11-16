Warm before the storm: 60 degrees on Friday, snow arrives Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will a mix of sunshine and a giant wave mountain wave cloud on Friday across the Front Range with highs reaching the low 60s in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

It will be breezy west of Denver as a Canadian cold front makes its way toward Colorado.

The mountains stay dry on Friday with partly sunny skies and gusty winds above treeline at 15-60 mph. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Snow arrives on Saturday in the mountains and across the Front Range. It starts earliest in northern Colorado, then moves south.

There will be 1-3 inches of accumulation across the Front Range, including Fort Collins, Loveland, Longmont, Greeley, Denver, Highlands Ranch and Castle Rock.

In the foothills and high mountains, look for 2-6 inches. Highs mostly will only be in the 20s across the Front Range.

The snow ends late Saturday into early Sunday morning. It will turn sunny on Sunday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

It then will be mostly dry through Thanksgiving across the Front Range with highs near 60 degrees.

Snow is possible in the mountains on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

