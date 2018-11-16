10 amazing facts about the massive new resort near DIA
AURORA, Colo. — The Gaylord Rockies Resort and Conference Center, near Denver International Airport, will open next month and will be Colorado’s largest combined resort and conference center.
FOX31’s Drew Engelbart got our first look inside the building and you might be surprised just how much has gone into the massive new resort.
Here are 10 facts about the building that may surprise you:
- It has over 1,500 rooms, including 114 suites and 14 presidential suites ranging between 1,500 and 2,200 square feet.
- 50 football fields worth of paint was used in the resort.
- 16.4 soccer fields worth of carpet throughout.
- There’s 20 miles of piping in guest rooms.
- 22,000 square foot of swimming pools and a lazy river.
- The resort features over 2,800 square feet of interior glass.
- The resort features 8 restaurants, spa and fitness center, mini golf, tennis and more.
- 20,000 square feet of patio and five outdoor event spaces.
- There’s a 75-foot viewing screen in the Mountain Pass Sport’s Bar.
- The property’s estimated economic impact is projected to be more than $7 billion.