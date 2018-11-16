× 1-year-old dies after being struck by parent’s vehicle in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A 1-year-old child died after being struck by their parent’s vehicle in Aurora Friday, police said.

According to the Aurora Police Department, at 10:10 a.m., officers responded to a Shell station at South Buckley Road and East Alameda Parkway to reports of a parent calling about their child being struck by their vehicle.

APD said investigators determined the incident happened near South Uravan Street and East Kentucky Avenue, not far from Buckey Air Force Base.

“Initial investigation confirmed that a parent was backing out of their driveway when a 12-month-old child was struck by their vehicle, causing serious injuries. The parent then drove to the Shell gas station, where she was met by Aurora police officers,” APD said in a statement.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until Aurora Fire Rescue arrived and took the child to a local hospital. The child has since died from their injuries.

APD said the incident is being investigated by its Traffic Section with assistance from the Crimes Against Children Unit.