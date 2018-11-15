Up to 800,000 passengers expected through DIA for Thanksgiving holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Officials at Denver International Airport are gearing up for Thanksgiving travelers and it's expected to be the busiest holiday in more than a decade.

More than 54 million people will be traveling nationwide this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Travelers at Denver International Airport will have to endure construction as part of the ongoing renovations of the Great Hall Project.

Just about every public space in the airport is being reworked, including the security checkpoints. So things will look much different when travelers arrive for their flights.

DIA is expecting close to 800,000 passengers that will make it the fourth-busiest airport in the nation.

The busiest day is expected to be Wednesday. The busiest return will be on Nov. 25 with the high peak time at 10 a.m.

Officials say travelers should give themselves plenty of time.