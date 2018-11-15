× Suspect shot by deputies in Arapahoe County after pursuit dies

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man shot by deputies after leading a pursuit down a busy road on Thursday morning has died, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened at East Arapahoe Road and South Dayton Street, east of Interstate 25, about 9:15 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a report of a domestic situation at East Arapahoe Road and South Potomac Street just after 9 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they determined a third person involved had a gun and that person quickly left in a vehicle.

Deputies pursued the suspect on a felony menacing charges down Arapahoe Road and boxed in the vehicle at Arapahoe and Dayton about three miles away.

The suspect was the only person in the vehicle and did not follow orders to get out of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies attempted to break a window, the suspect reached for a weapon. That’s when deputies opened fire on the man.

Deputies removed him from the vehicle and began CPR. He was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition where he later died.

A handgun was found inside the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect has not been identified.

The three deputies involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave, according to sheriff’s office policy.

Authorities have not identified the deputies but say two of the deputies have been with the agency for more than 10 years, one deputy has been with the agency for three years.