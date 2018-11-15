Snow returns to Colorado by the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We've have some mild temperatures the last few days and you get to enjoy one more dry day before wintry weather returns. Your Friday will start off with plenty of sunshine followed by increasing clouds. It will also turn a little breezy late in the day. We are still expecting high temperatures to reach the low 60s in metro Denver despite the additional cloud cover.

Your Saturday is looking snowy and cold. We are forecasting the snow to start early in the across northern areas closer to Wyoming. The snow will sag south through the late morning arriving in Denver. The snow will be light through the evening. Roads may stay wet during sunlight hours, but may become slick once the sun sets heading into Saturday evening.

Accumulation still look light. We are predicting about an inch in the metro to areas south. The totals will range from 1"-2" as you head north from Denver toward Fort Collins. There will also be higher totals of up to 6" in the foothills west of the city and especially along the northern Front Range mountains. Ski areas around Summit county will also benefit with between 3"-6" possible making for some great Sunday skiing.

There may be a leftover flurry early on Sunday morning before it quickly turns dry and sunny by the afternoon. The dry and mainly sunny pattern looks to stay with us through next week with highs returning to the 50s. So, travel for Thanksgiving looks good as does the holiday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

