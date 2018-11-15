Santa and Mrs. Claus on the Georgetown Loop Railroad

The Georgetown Loop Railroad is one of the most unique ways to enjoy Colorado's High Country. You can ride an old-fashioned steam locomotive, stop for a hike, tour a mine, and even pan for gold! You can even see Santa during the Holiday season and take a trip to the North Pole! Call 888-456-6777 to book your reservations for the Santa Train!AlertMe
