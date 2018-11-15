× Rescued chihuahuas from New Mexico start arriving in Colorado for adoption

DENVER — Nine of the 60 chihuahuas discovered living in filth in New Mexico after their owner died, arrived in Denver Thursday afternoon. The little dogs were greeted by foster parents and are available for adoption.

The Animal Rescue of the Rockies helped organize the operation.

The organization says the dogs are healthy, most have received their immunizations and they are well-socialized.

Animal experts emphasize that anyone wanting to adopt consider whether caring for a pet will be a realistic choice for their family and lifestyle.

“Most of these guys just need love and loving home. There no perfect parents. They just need a place to go where they will be loved,” added Mike Nelson with the Animal Rescue of the Rockies.

For foster and adoption information visit the Animal Rescue of the Rockies website, email ARRColorado@gmail.com or call 970-389-8324.