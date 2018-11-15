× Officer seriously injured in attack at Limon Correctional Facility

LIMON, Colo. — An officer was seriously injured in an attack by an inmate at the Limon Correctional Facility Thursday.

A statement from the Colorado Department of Corrections said “a correctional officer was seriously assaulted by an offender with a sharpened weapon.”

The officer was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The staff member’s condition was not released.

The facility was on lock down Thursday night while the attack was under investigation. The DOC didn’t release any other information about the attack.