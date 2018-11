× Officer involved in shooting in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An officer was involved in a shooting on Thursday morning, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened at East Arapahoe Road and Dayton Street, east of Interstate 25.

The sheriff’s office said Arapahoe Road was shut down in both directions.

It’s not known if there were any injuries. What led to the shooting is under investigation.