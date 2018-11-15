× Motorcyclist killed after crashing into minivan in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a minivan on Wednesday night, the Westminster Police Department said.

The crash happened about 6:15 p.m. in the 11200 block of Wolff Street, just east of Sheridan Boulevard at West 112th Avenue.

Police said a man on the motorcycle was going westbound on 112th Avenue and a minivan was traveling southbound on Wolff Street to turn onto eastbound 112th.

Police said the motorcyclist hit the minivan and was killed.

The woman driver of the minivan was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said the investigation will take several months to reconstruct, but speed is being considered as a contributing factor.

No charges have been filed.

The name, age and hometown of the motorcyclist were not released, pending notification of next of kin.