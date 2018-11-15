Healthy salad for men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Ben Patterson, UCHealth Memorial Hospital shows us a salad for men that incorporates cool alternatives to normal salad fare that are items typically liked by men. Ingredients and a brief lowdown of their benefits are listed below.

Healthy Greens – Romaine and Tuscan Kale which is softer and better to eat that the fibrous stereotypical Kale.

Lean Meat – Filet or Sirloin I would bring both but use filet (already cooked). Using a lean alternative that is less price prohibitive so the dish is approachable for more frequent use.

Healthy Fats – Avocado, Avocado Oil and Swiss Cheese

Broccoli – contains indoles which helps prevent testosterone form being estrogen

Balsamic Vinegar and orange segments– Salt is a flavor enhancer that is over used and good acids can replace the salt with a like effect on the palate.

Protein Crunch for crouton substitute that will be toasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

Recipe

1 cup Romaine (chopped)

1 cup Tuscan Kale (Ribbed and Chopped)

4 oz. Filet of Beef

1 Tablespoon Avocado Oil

1 Teaspoon Balsamic Vinegar

½ Avocado (Medium)

1oz Swiss Cheese Sliced (2 slices)

½ cup Broccoli Florets

¼ cup Toasted Pepitas

1 Orange (Segmented)

1 Tablespoon Basil Chiffonade

1 Teaspoon Mint Chiffonade

2 Tablespoons Orange Juice

9 Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes (3 of each color)