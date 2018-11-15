Healthy salad for men

Chef Ben Patterson, UCHealth Memorial Hospital shows us a salad for men that incorporates cool alternatives to normal salad fare that are items typically liked by men. Ingredients and a brief lowdown of their benefits are listed below.
Healthy Greens – Romaine and Tuscan Kale which is softer and better to eat that the fibrous stereotypical Kale.
Lean Meat – Filet or Sirloin I would bring both but use filet (already cooked). Using a lean alternative that is less price prohibitive so the dish is approachable for more frequent use.
Healthy Fats – Avocado, Avocado Oil and Swiss Cheese
Broccoli – contains indoles which helps prevent testosterone form being estrogen
Balsamic Vinegar and orange segments– Salt is a flavor enhancer that is over used and good acids can replace the salt with a like effect on the palate.
Protein Crunch for crouton substitute that will be toasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
Recipe
1 cup Romaine (chopped)
1 cup Tuscan Kale (Ribbed and Chopped)
4 oz. Filet of Beef
1 Tablespoon Avocado Oil
1 Teaspoon Balsamic Vinegar
½ Avocado (Medium)
1oz Swiss Cheese Sliced (2 slices)
½ cup Broccoli Florets
¼ cup Toasted Pepitas
1 Orange (Segmented)
1 Tablespoon Basil Chiffonade
1 Teaspoon Mint Chiffonade
2 Tablespoons Orange Juice
9 Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes (3 of each color)