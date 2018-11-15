× FOX31 Problem Solvers Toy Drive

What: FOX31 Problem Solvers Toy Drive

Who: FOX31, Hand & Stone Massage, Grandrabbit’s Toy Shoppe, Timbuk Toys and the Salvation Army

When: Monday, November 26th through Friday, December 21st

Toy Drive Power Day on Wednesday, December 12th

Where: Hand & Stone locations across the Front Range

Grandrabbit’s Toy Shoppe and Timbuk Toys locations

FOX31 is thrilled to again partner with the Salvation Army with the support of Hand & Stone Massage, Grandrabbit’s Toy Shoppe and Timbuk Toys to hold the 2018 FOX31 Problem Solvers Toy Drive. Beginning the Monday after Thanksgiving, get into the spirit by making a difference in a child or teenager’s holiday season.

Thousands of children and teenagers who live in Colorado could use help to enjoy the holidays. That’s why the FOX31 Problem Solvers are here to help spread some extra cheer this season. Beginning Monday, November 26th, look for the FOX31 Problem Solvers Toy Drive barrels at all Hand & Stone Massage locations, Grandrabbit’s Toy Shoppe and Timbuk Toys. Participating is easy: simply purchase a new, unwrapped toy and place it in the barrel. From there, the Salvation Army will collect your donation and see that it is distributed to a child or teenager.

If you are a busy commuter, don’t happen to live near a donation location, or frequent the downtown area, we have a solution! Join us at the FOX31 studios on Wednesday, December 12th for our Toy Drive Power Day. FOX31 is excited to also have our friends at KOSI 101.1 support the FOX31 Problem Solvers Toy Drive Power Day! Come drop off a donation and have a chance to meet FOX31 and KOSI 101.1 personalities, enjoy Christmas music and more!

Donation drop off locations:

Timbuk Toys

University Hills Plaza

2526 S Colorado Blvd.

Denver, CO 80222

Lowry Town Center

200 Quebec St., Suite 600-121

Denver, CO 80230

Lakewood City Commons

7830 W Alameda, Suite 100

Lakewood, CO 80226

Highlands Ranch Town Center

9315 Dorchester St., Suite G-107

Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Grandrabbit’s Toy Shoppe

BOULDER

The Village

2525 Arapahoe Ave.

Boulder, Co. 80302

THE ORCHARD (in Westminister)

Orchard Town Center

14644 Orchard Parkway, Suite 1000

Westminster, Co. 80023

FLATIRONS (in Broomfield)

Flatiron Marketplace

180 E. Flatiron Circle Drive

Broomfield, Co. 80021

Hand & Stone Massage

Arvada

7705 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, CO 80003

Aurora

6554 S. Parker Rd., Aurora, CO 80016

24300 E. SmokeyHill Rd., Aurora, CO 80016

Boulder

2525 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO 80302

Castle Rock

1345 New Beale St., Castle Rock, CO 80108

Colorado Springs

9673 Prominent Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80924

Denver

250 Columbine St., Denver, CO 80206

1512 Larimier St., Denver, CO 80202

8370 Northfield Blvd., Denver, CO 80238

3333 S. Tamarac Dr., Denver, CO 80231

Englewood

5050 S. Federal Blvd., CO 80110

Fort Collins

150 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins, CO 80525

Highlands Ranch

2030 E. County Line Rd., Highlands Ranch, CO 80126

Lakewood

7650 W. Virginia Ave., Lakewood, CO 80226

Littleton

8246 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton, CO 80123

Parker

11120 S. Twenty Mile Rd., Parker, CO 80134

Westminster

5140 W. 120th Ave., Westminster, CO 80020