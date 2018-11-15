Forest service in Larimer County to start work designed to slow spread of wildfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. -- The U.S. Forest Service in Larimer County says it will soon begin work to help prevent fires from spreading so quickly – should one break out.

The hope is to prevent fires like the ones in California from spreading so quickly.

The whole idea is to give firefighters the best chance of slowing a wildfire.

This area where the work will be done is in Larimer County which is home to the devastating high park fire in 2012.

The work is scheduled to begin in two months.

CSU Forest Service Forester Boyd Lebeda said, “We wanna' be doing things with our Forest. Taking actions that are gonna' reduce fire potential there.”

Crews will thin trees, create fire breaks and remove some of the dead wood.

Lebeda added, “We’re trying to reduce the overall tree density. Try to get fewer healthier trees that have some spacing that – should a fire occur – we’ll have less of it move from crown to crown.”

The work will take place in areas near Lory State Park and Horsetooth Mountain Park west of Fort Collins.

Nearby, At Vern’s Cafe in LaPorte – folks tell us – past fires have left nerves rattled.

The Cafe’s General Manager Gene Fiechtl said, “If there’s a plume of smoke coming up you wonder what that is it catches my eye.”

Kim Lowry who has been evacuated from this area before said U.S. Forest Service work is welcome here.

Lowry added, “Anything that can be done that is preventative I’m all for it it’s a scary thing you lose everything.”

The forest service hopes to create less dense forests here and more open space.

Clumps of trees will be sprinkled about.

None of which stops a fire, but can certainly slow one down.