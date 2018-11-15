DIA begins bag drop service, flight check-ins at Pikes Peak, Mount Elbert shuttle lots

DENVER — A new, free bag drop service is available for passengers at Denver International Airport’s Pikes Peak and Mount Elbert shuttle lots, it was announced Thursday.

Passengers can check their bags and print boarding passes before parking their vehicle and boarding a shuttle bus to the terminal.

“This new bag drop service is the first of its kind in the country and is another way Denver International Airport is working to make travel easier for our passengers,” said airport CEO Kim Day.

“Ultimately, our goal is to make your trip as efficient and enjoyable as we can, and this bag drop is another one of the unique services we now offer to accomplish this goal.”

The drop service will save passengers time and it will eliminate the need to carry luggage onto the shuttle buses.

Drivers should follow signs to either lot to the bag drop kiosk where a worker will remove the luggage, check in the passenger and print boarding passes.

Passengers then park, board the shuttle and go to the security check-in after arriving at the terminal.

The service is available for domestic flights from Southwest, United, Delta and American airlines.

Passengers must be checked in and have their bags dropped off at least 90 minutes before the scheduled flight departure.

The service is available Saturday through Thursday from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 2 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Passengers who arrive at the airport by bus or on the RTD A Line, a bag drop service is being made available at the airport’s transit center.