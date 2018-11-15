Construction to disrupt service on RTD A Line from Saturday to Sunday morning
DENVER — Service will be disrupted on the RTD A Line between Union Station and Denver International Airport this weekend because of construction.
Train service will be shut down from 3 a.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday because of construction on the Central Park Boulevard bridge, the transportation agency said.
RTD will run shuttle buses during the closure of the train line.
Bus shuttles will leave Union Station every 15 minutes starting at 3:15 a.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday. The shuttles will leave the airport every 15 minutes starting at 4:12 a.m. Saturday until 1:57 a.m. Sunday.
Travelers should plan for an extra hour of travel time between Union Station and the airport. The full trip will take about 90 minutes.
The buses will stop at each A Line station.
- Union Station: Gate B20
- 38th and Blake Station: Eastbound on the east side of Blake near the platform; westbound on the west side of Blake near the platform
- 40th and Colorado Station: Gate B
- Central Park Station: Gate B3
- Peoria Station: Gate E
- 40th and Airport Gateway Park Station: Gate D
- 61st and Pena Station: Gate A (near the station platform)
- Denver Airport Station: Gate 9