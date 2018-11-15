× Channel 2 Angel Tree

What: Channel 2 Angel Tree

Who: Colorado’s Own Channel 2, Macy’s and the Salvation Army

When: Monday, November 26th through Friday, December 21st – Talent at area Macy’s on Saturday, December 8th from Noon-2p (see locations below)

Where: Front Range Macy’s Locations (click here for locations)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is proud to again partner with the Salvation Army and Macy’s for the 2018 Channel 2 Angel Tree. The goal of the Channel 2 Angel Tree is to ensure all children and teens in Colorado enjoy the season with holiday gifts.

Starting Monday, November 26th, you can make a difference in the holiday season by visiting your local Macy’s during your holiday shopping. Here’s how it works:

Visit a participating Macy’s location

Find the Angel Tree located in the store

Select an Angel Tree tag which features a specific child and their wish list

Purchase the items from the wish list (keep them unwrapped and in original packaging)

Return item to the Angel Tree barrel located next to the Angel Tree with the original tag

That’s it! It’s that simple to make a tremendous difference in a child’s life this holiday season. The Salvation Army will collect all donations weekly and begin the process of distributing your donation to the specific child or teen you selected in time for Christmas.

Join us! Members of the Channel 2 team will also be out at three area Macy’s stores on Saturday, December 8th from Noon-2pm to celebrate the Angel Tree spirit. Stop by and meet our team!

Park Meadows – Deb Takahara, Natalie Tysdal and Matt Makens

Cherry Creek – Erika Gonzalez and Keagan Harsha

Orchard – Jessica Lebel and Christine Rapp