Aurora Day Resource Center has huge impact on community

AURORA, Colo. - A little over a year ago Aurora opened its first daytime homeless shelter. At the time, less than a dozen people utilized the services, and now, hundreds walk through the doors every morning.

Most shelters clear the building in the morning, challenging guests to go find jobs, education or housing. The Aurora Day Resource Center is a place that can help with all that.

Stephanie Kok with the center said, “We’re seeing more and more folks. We started last July with 36 people in our first month and now we see well over 500 people.”

Stephanie Kok helps run the center. She says it's great the resources are available, but it's sad that the need is on the rise.

“It’s bad a thing because homelessness is increasing, we have a lot of folks that are working, and living out of their cars, and doing the best that they can do to survive, but still not able to make it in today’s expensive rents in Denver," Kok said.

“I was living, sleeping on the street, in a little emptied out dumpster cubicle, and decided to come over here one day," one guest, Isaiah Cross, explained. "November 26 of 2015, and I’ve been on the streets ever since.

The impact the center has is best described by the people who go there.

"More than they could ever know," Nathaniel Reed said. "I owe everything to them.

Cross said, "They help me see that no matter what, there’s always a silver lining and there’s always something you can make yourself better with.”

The Center offers readiness training, housing opportunities and medical attention for guests.