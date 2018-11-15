× Adams14 School District to turn over management to external group

DENVER — The Colorado State Board of Education voted to bring in external management for the Adams 14 School District, the board announced on Thursday.

The board calls the move “unprecedented” but is an action authorized for chronically low-performing districts under the state’s accountability law.

According to a news release by the board, Adams 14 schools have received the two lowest ratings- priority improvement or turnaround in the state’s accountability system for eight straight years.

The school district must choose the management company.

The state board will approve an order in the next two weeks that lays out the requirements for the school district to meet in the selection of an external management company.

From that time, the school district has 90 days to make a selection and have it be approved by the state board, or the district loses its accreditation.

“Our ultimate goal is to ensure that the students of Adams 14 have access to high quality instruction and opportunities as soon as possible,” said Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes. “CDE stands ready to continue supporting the district in urgently implementing the directives of the State Board of Education.”