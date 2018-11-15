Time saving tips to make Thanksgiving a breeze

Celebrity Chef Mark Kalix with Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom shows us some side dishes we can make ahead of time.
Country Style Green Beans
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 slices bacon, diced
1 medium onion, sliced
2 head garlic, minced
1 bunch thyme
½ teaspoon whole fennel seed
Salt and pepper to taste
1 pound green beans, trimmed
1 quart chicken stock
- In a large preheated pot add oil then bacon. Cook bacon until golden brown, add onion and sauté until soft and starting to caramelize. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds, careful not to burn. Add thyme and fennel seed and sauté slightly.
- Add green beans and top off with chicken stock and water as needed.
- Cook for 30 to 60 minutes until soft. Season with salt and pepper.
