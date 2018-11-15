Another day in the 60s; snow still on track to arrive on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be another warm day on Thursday with highs reaching 60 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

There will be plentiful sunshine with breezy conditions west of Denver with a downslope wind.

The mountains stay sunny on Thursday with breezy conditions above treeline with highs in the 30s and 40s. It will be the same on Friday.

A mountain wave cloud sets up on Friday over the Front Range with highs again reaching near 60 degrees.

The timing of the Saturday cold front is a little slower now.

Snow appears to sit between Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Fort Collins for a few hours on Saturday morning before moving into Boulder, Denver and Highlands Ranch by noon.

Snow will continue into Saturday evening before ending Sunday morning.

In all, expect 1-3 inches of total snow accumulation across the Front Range, with 3-6 inches in the foothills as well as in Fort Collins, Red Feather Lakes, Eldora, Rocky Mountain National Park and Cheyenne.

Highs will only be in the 20s and 30s.

It turns drier and sunny on Sunday with highs in the 30s and 40s. Monday will be dry.

