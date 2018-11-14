Woman arrested, accused of ‘debarking’ dogs in Pennsylvania

Warning: This article may contain details that may be disturbing or upsetting for some readers.

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — An Iowa woman has been arrested after she allegedly traveled to Pennsylvania to perform an illegal “debarking” procedure on four dogs earlier this year.

According to WTXF, prosecutors say that 55-year-old Denise Felling took dogs into an unsanitary outhouse and shoved a rod-like instrument down four dogs’ throats.

Felling is facing eight charges of animal cruelty for allegedly debarking the four dogs: a husky, a Doberman pinscher, a beagle mix and a spaniel mix.

The Pennsylvania SPCA’s humane law enforcement team became aware of Felling after rescuing 15 dogs from an unlicensed breeder in May.

“The idea that a woman who was formerly entrusted by the state of Iowa to provide medical care and treatment of animals would turn her back on that to torture dogs in this way is disheartening to say the least,” Nicole Wilson, PSPCA director of humane law enforcement, told WTXF. “We intend to get justice for these dogs who were victims of such horrific cruelty and ensure that not one more dog is subjected to such a procedure.”

Felling previously had a veterinarian license in Iowa, which was revoked, but never obtained one in Pennsylvania.

The four dogs have since found loving homes.

“Debarking” is illegal in the state of Pennsylvania for any dog or reason unless the procedure is performed by a licensed veterinarian.