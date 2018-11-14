Indiana woman accused of killing husband waited days before calling 911

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. -- Police say an Indiana woman killed her husband and didn't report it for days, according to WXIN.

The incident occurred on Friday in Montgomery County, but police say Sheila Ridenour waited until 3:24 a.m. Monday to tell authorities that she had shot her husband to death.

Officers responded to a home in Crawfordsville and found Billy Ridenour, 62, dead. Sheila Ridenour was taken into custody and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

After an interview with detectives, she was preliminarily charged with murder and failure to report a dead body.

Authorities didn't immediately release further details about what led to the shooting. It's not clear what caused Sheila Ridenour's two black eyes in the booking photo.

Police didn't have any record of previous domestic violence incidents involving the couple, the Journal Review reports.