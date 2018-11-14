Thanksgiving side dishes

Thanksgiving side dish ideas from Ted's Montana Grill.

Step One Ingredients:

3 lbs. Sliced Yellow Squash

 

Step Two Ingredients:

2 ounces Melted Butter
1 tablespoon Sugar
¾ tablespoon Kosher Salt
1 teaspoon Black Pepper
2 whole Eggs, beaten
½ cup Cracker Meal (unseasoned)

 

Step Three Ingredients:

¼ cup Cracker Meal (unseasoned)
1 oz. Melted Butter

 

  • Cut both ends off of the squash and cut length-wise. Cut into ½” slices.
  • Bring pot of water to boil and add a pinch of salt, then add squash and allow to simmer for 3 minutes or until tender
  • Drain and cool squash
  • In a bowl, add the butter, sugar, salt, pepper eggs and cracker meal. Mix together all ingredients thoroughly and add in the cooled squash. Mix until fully blended together
  • Lightly butter or use non-stick cooking spray to a 8”x8” cooking dish
  • Sprinkle ¼ cup of cracker meal over the squash mixture and ladle 1 oz. of butter on top of the casserole
  • Baked uncovered in a 325°F oven until the internal temperature reached 165°F and golden brown crust is achieved. Approximate cooking time is 25-30 minutes

 

