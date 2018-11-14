Thanksgiving side dishes

Thanksgiving side dish ideas from Ted's Montana Grill.
Step One Ingredients:
|3 lbs.
|Sliced Yellow Squash
Step Two Ingredients:
|2 ounces
|Melted Butter
|1 tablespoon
|Sugar
|¾ tablespoon
|Kosher Salt
|1 teaspoon
|Black Pepper
|2 whole
|Eggs, beaten
|½ cup
|Cracker Meal (unseasoned)
Step Three Ingredients:
|¼ cup
|Cracker Meal (unseasoned)
|1 oz.
|Melted Butter
- Cut both ends off of the squash and cut length-wise. Cut into ½” slices.
- Bring pot of water to boil and add a pinch of salt, then add squash and allow to simmer for 3 minutes or until tender
- Drain and cool squash
- In a bowl, add the butter, sugar, salt, pepper eggs and cracker meal. Mix together all ingredients thoroughly and add in the cooled squash. Mix until fully blended together
- Lightly butter or use non-stick cooking spray to a 8”x8” cooking dish
- Sprinkle ¼ cup of cracker meal over the squash mixture and ladle 1 oz. of butter on top of the casserole
- Baked uncovered in a 325°F oven until the internal temperature reached 165°F and golden brown crust is achieved. Approximate cooking time is 25-30 minutes
