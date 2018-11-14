Teen pleads guilty in Colorado Springs school shooting plot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of two teenage boys accused of plotting to kill people at their middle school in Colorado Springs last year has pleaded guilty.

The 15-year-old entered the guilty plea Wednesday and was sentenced to five years in a juvenile corrections facility.

Police have said the teens, who were 13 years old at the time and were students at Sabin Middle School, had established a “kill list” and were messaging each other to decide how to carry out the attack. They said the teens were “infatuated” with those behind the Columbine High School massacre.

An adult who overheard other children talking about the situation contacted police, and the boys were arrested in October 2017.