× Police investigating reported off-campus threat involving Prairie View High School students

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Police are investigating reports of an off-campus threat involving students from Prairie View High School in Henderson.

According to a 27J Schools spokesperson, the Brighton and Thornton police departments are investigating. It said two Prairie View students are involved.

The district said there were reports of threats, but they are isolated. It said there is currently no direct threat to the Prairie View campus.

“We will have extra police presence today to ensure our students and staff are safe. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement until the situation off campus is resolved,” the 27J spokesperson said via email.

Brighton police told FOX31 and Channel 2 that the case is not theirs; it said its officers are assisting Thornton police. TPD has not responded to our calls.

While Prairie View has a Henderson address, it is in the Brighton-based 27J school district serving parts of Adams County.

27J encouraged students to always report any threats to staff, law enforcement or Safe2Tell.