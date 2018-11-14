× Loveland has America’s largest collection of Zimbabwe stone sculptures

LOVELAND — The city of Loveland is home to the largest collection of Zimbabwe stone sculptures in America.

The art exist in a hidden park, tucked away behind the Center Promenade off of I-25. It’s called the ‘Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra’.

“They wanted to create this one of a kind venue where people can come and experience the Zimbabwe stone sculpture,” explained Cindy Mackin with the city of Loveland.

Overall, the park features more than 82 stone sculptures. The park itself spans 26 acres.

“When you come out here and you get to experience the art. It really kind of takes you away,” Mackin said.

The art itself is breathtaking. There are eight different themes featured among the sculptures.

“The role of elders, the role of women in the communities, [to name a few],” said Mackin.

The park is open year round and is free to the public. To learn more about it, click here. To access a map of the park, click here.