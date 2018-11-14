× Highs nearing 60 before snow hits on Saturday

Smooth sailing through Friday with highs near 60 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Then a Canadian cold front arrives in on Saturday.

The Mountains today look sunny with highs in the 30s. Conditions stay dry through Friday.

On Saturday morning, the cold front appears to stall for a few hours between Fort Collins and Cheyenne. Then it drops south into Boulder and Denver with colder temps and snow accumulation.

Expect 1-3 inches of snow accumulation across the Front Range with heavier amounts in Northern Colorado and in the Foothills. Highs drop into the 20s.

Flurries may linger into Sunday morning then turning sunny. Highs in the 30s.

Dry on Monday.

A storm system could move into the mountains by Thanksgiving.

