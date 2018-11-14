Hidden Valley to sell new magnum-sized ranch bottle in December

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — If you were looking for a way to get more ranch dressing on your dinner table during the holidays, then Hidden Valley has a product for you.

Hidden Valley, which is known for its dressing products, is going to start selling its new magnum-sized ranch bottles starting Dec. 3.

The company said the product is a limited edition and comes with a custom-designed box perfect for any holiday occasion.

The company has released a photo of the product to show how much bigger it is compared to its regular size of the same dressing.